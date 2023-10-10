BUPD releases 2022 security and fire safety report

Bradley University Police Department. Photo via Payton Egnew

The Bradley University Police Department (BUPD) released the official 2022 security and fire safety report on Sept. 29. The report includes statistics for crimes that occurred on-campus in Peoria and incidents on the Hollywood campus in Los Angeles.

Organized by type, location and date, the records tally reports of crimes committed on or near campus to police, as required by The Clery Act.

Rape and sexual assault reports increased in 2022 compared to reports made in 2021 and 2020. There was one reported case in 2020 and seven cases reported in 2021. In 2022, the yearly total rose to eight.

Stalking reports remained at 10, the same number of reports as 2021.

The number of domestic violence reports decreased from five to one between 2021 and 2022.

Reports of motor vehicle theft have increased from 2020. That year, there were three on-campus reports and five public property reports. In 2021, there were four on-campus reports and two public property reports, which increased to 10 on-campus reports and one public property report in 2022.

The reports of robberies decreased from five in 2020 to just one in 2022.

“Fueled by social media challenges, motor vehicle thefts increased substantially across this country and Peoria was no exception,” Chief of Police and Associate Vice President for Public Safety Brian Joschko said.

The number of referrals for alcohol consumption increased from 58 in 2021 to 84 in 2022. The number of referrals for drug usage went from 10 in 2021 to 18 in 2022.

Once again, there were no hate crimes reported in 2022, same as 2020 and 2021, as well as no crimes reported on the Hollywood campus.

This annual report also includes fires reported in campus buildings. In 2022, there was one fire reported at Delta Upsilon and another at Sigma Chi, unlike 2021 and 2020 when no fires were reported.