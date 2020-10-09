BUPD releases security and fire safety report for 2019

Graph by Haley Johnson.

The Bradley University Police Department (BUPD) released its annual security and fire safety report on Oct. 1, which shows statistics for on-campus incidents in 2019.

The federal Clery Act requires all colleges and universities to keep and disclose information about crimes on and near the campus area, categorized by the type of crime and location in the past three years.

The report does not include incidents off-campus that are still within the BUPD patrol area like off-campus residences or Campustown buildings.

Reported stalkings were up from 2018, increasing from six reports to 11 cases. Burglaries increased from one report to five.

BUPD police chief Brian Joschko said student awareness of stalking issues is a possible explanation for the rise.

Also compared to 2018, reported rapes are down from five to two, domestic violence reports are down from four to two and vehicle theft reports are down from three to one.

There were three arrests for drugs and one arrest for alcohol in 2019.

Additionally, there were 71 referrals to the university for alcohol, a significant decrease from 96 referrals in 2018.

There were no hate crimes reported in 2019.

The report includes all reported fires in campus buildings. In 2019, the only fire was at the Main Street Commons apartment complex when a stovetop caught fire. There were no injuries reported.

The report also details changes to BUPD safety alerts, which will now be separated into two different categories: on-campus, titled a “campus safety alert,” and off-campus, titled a “community advisory alert.”

According to Joschko, the change was made in an effort to clear up confusion on the location of the reported incidents. However, both alerts still do not require immediate action by recipients. There are no changes to emergency alerts, which require recipients to take some type of action.