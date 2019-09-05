BUPD: Students assaulted​ at gunpoint overnight

Two unknown suspects approached and displayed a handgun to two Bradley students around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the outdoor parking lot of the Main Street Commons, according to the university police department.

According to the police, the students were inside of a vehicle while the suspects approached them and displayed a handgun. One suspect was trying to pull open the door on the driver side of the vehicle, and the student resisted. The suspect later fled the scene with the other suspect. No one was injured during this incident.

The first suspect was described as a male, about 16-17 years old, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, but no description of the second suspect was available, according to the police.

“The university police department has already increased patrol in that area,” BUPD Chief Brian Joschko said.

BUPD is continuing the investigation and encourages any witness of the incident to call Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.

This article has been updated as more information was made available to The Scout. The earlier version of the article mis-categorized the incident as “aggressive assault,” the correct categorization should be “aggravated assault.”



