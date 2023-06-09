Burgeoning hope for campus wifi from Peoria County

It is no secret that Bradley students have been frustrated with the performance of on-campus wifi. Now, there may be hope for the wayward laptop user.

Peoria County is conducting a comprehensive Broadband Feasibility Study. They have partnered with Design Nine, a broadband consulting firm, and sent a survey via mail to all Peoria addresses. The survey will be used to identify the areas in Peoria County that will take priority in future broadband development planning.

Broadband is different from Wifi. Wifi is the wireless connection between one or multiple devices and a router, but broadband is the actual internet connection afforded by the provider through a local area network (LAN) or ethernet connection.

“The survey’s goal is to gain a greater understanding of community interest and the need for enhanced internet service throughout Peoria County,” Kathie Brown, the Director of Rural Development and Outreach for the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council (GPEDC) said.

GPEDC has partnered with the survey efforts and will collect and analyze data. The survey and action that will follow is funded by a Just Transition Fund pilot programming initiative.

“Our aim throughout the broadband planning process is not only to gauge interest and engagement but also to create a comprehensive plan that expedites broadband deployment and facilitates public-private partnerships necessary to secure available federal and state funding for broadband infrastructure,” James C. Dillon, Chairperson of the Peoria County Board, said.