Campus positivity rate declines for 3rd week

This week’s campus COVID-19 dashboard continued the 3-week trend of decreases in both cases and average positivity rate.

The university administered 239 tests and four were positive, resulting in a 1.67 percent on-campus positivity rate. An additional five cases were reported from off-campus testing.

As of April 8, there are 24 people in isolation and quarantine, a decrease from last week’s 57.

Bradley has administered over 4,295 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 25, and the average positivity rate for the semester is now 1.14 percent. A total of 50 cases have been reported through on-campus testing since Jan. 25.

On April 16, Peoria County reported 153 new cases, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois will move to the bridge phase when 70 percent of the population 65 years and older has received at least one dose of a vaccine, and to Phase 5 when 50 percent of the population 16 years and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

As of April 16, 3,093,820 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which translates to 24.28 percent of the state’s population. In Peoria County, there are 48,540 fully vaccinated residents, or 26.87 percent of the county’s population.

Illinoisans 16 or older are eligible to receive a vaccine in Peoria County. Learn more about Peoria County’s COVID-19 vaccine information and locations open for appointments here.