Campus positivity rate increases to 2.1 percent

Graph created by Angeline Schmelzer

After weeks of less than 1 percent positivity rates, Bradley reported a 2.1 percent positivity rate for the week of March 19 to March 25 with 11 total cases from both on and off-campus testing reported.

Out of the 286 tests administered on campus, six were positive. This brings the total number of positive cases on campus to 18 cases. Five additional COVID-19 cases were reported from off-campus testing.

There are now a reported 24 people in isolation and quarantine.

Bradley has administered 3,389 COVID-19 tests on campus. The average positivity rate for the semester so far is .58 percent.

According to the Illinois Public Health Department, 6,561,715 vaccines have been distributed in the state of Illinois. Peoria currently has 19.77 percent of citizens vaccinated with 35,703 people who are fully vaccinated.