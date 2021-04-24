Campus positivity rate increases to 3.28 percent

Bradley administered 305 COVID-19 tests from April 16-22 and 10 returned positive, resulting in a 3.28 percent weekly positivity rate. An additional eight cases were reported from off-campus testing for a total of 18 recorded cases this week.

As of April 22, there are 54 students in isolation and quarantine, an increase from last week’s 24. There are also 35 pending tests.

The university has administered 4,600 tests on campus since Jan. 25 and has an average campus positivity rate of 1.28 percent. Since the beginning of the semester, 117 cases have been reported through both on and off-campus testing.

According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, 133 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Peoria County on April 21.

In Illinois, there have been 8,473,953 total vaccine doses administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health on April 22. About 28 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Peoria County has 29.69 percent of the population fully vaccinated and a total of 121,532 vaccine doses have been administered.