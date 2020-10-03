 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Campus sees semester’s lowest number of new COVID-19 cases

By Angeline Schmelzer - Managing Editor on October 2, 2020

Bradley’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates eight total positive cases from both on and off-campus testing were recorded from Sept. 25 – Oct. 1. This marks a record low week since nine cases were reported for Aug. 24-27.

There were a total of 260 tests administered on campus this week and five came back positive, making the weekly positivity rate 1.92 percent, setting a new mark. The previous low was 2.58 percent on Aug. 27. The on-campus average positivity rate is now 8.78 percent.

This week’s positivity rate is a stark contrast from the record high of 16.40 percent reported on Sept. 17.

As of Oct. 1, there are 63 students in isolation and quarantine and 22 pending tests.

This week was also the first time the COVID-19 dashboard indicated zero new cases reported on a single day, which was on Sept. 28.

More from COVID-19More posts in COVID-19 »
More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2020, The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.
The Scout is published by members of the student body of Bradley University. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the University.