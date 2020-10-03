Campus sees semester’s lowest number of new COVID-19 cases

Bradley’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates eight total positive cases from both on and off-campus testing were recorded from Sept. 25 – Oct. 1. This marks a record low week since nine cases were reported for Aug. 24-27.

There were a total of 260 tests administered on campus this week and five came back positive, making the weekly positivity rate 1.92 percent, setting a new mark. The previous low was 2.58 percent on Aug. 27. The on-campus average positivity rate is now 8.78 percent.

This week’s positivity rate is a stark contrast from the record high of 16.40 percent reported on Sept. 17.

As of Oct. 1, there are 63 students in isolation and quarantine and 22 pending tests.

This week was also the first time the COVID-19 dashboard indicated zero new cases reported on a single day, which was on Sept. 28.