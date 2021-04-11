Campus sees slight decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate

After two weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases on-campus, this week showed a small decrease in both cases and average positivity rate.

The university administered 276 tests and 10 were positive, resulting in a 3.62 percent on-campus positivity rate. An additional eight cases were reported from off-campus testing.

As of April 8, there are 57 people in isolation and quarantine, a decrease from last week’s 94.

Bradley has administered over 4,000 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 25, and the average positivity rate for the semester is now 1.11 percent. A total of 45 cases have been reported through on-campus testing since Jan. 25.

On April 8, Peoria County reported 165 new cases, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,571,654 residents have been fully vaccinated as of April 8, which translates to 20.18 percent of the state’s population. In Peoria County, there are 42,190 fully vaccinated residents, or 23.36 percent of the county’s population.

Illinoisans 16 or older are now eligible to receive a vaccine in Peoria County. Learn more about Peoria County’s COVID-19 vaccine information and locations open for appointments here.