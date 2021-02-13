Campus weekly positivity rate remains below one percent

During the week of Feb. 5-11, 429 COVID-19 tests were administered on campus, with four returning as positive. The positivity rate for this past week is .93 percent.

Additionally, three positive tests were reported from off-campus testing.

As of Feb. 11, there are 36 people in isolation and quarantine, an increase from last week’s six.

The university’s testing goal for the first two weeks of the semester was to administer approximately 500 tests, which was met. This goal will return to the fall’s standard of between 250-300 tests for the rest of the spring.

On Feb. 8, the university announced loosened campus restrictions which included allowing students to dine-in on and off-campus and permits a limited number of guests in residences.

“We will continue to evaluate our campus expectations and look for opportunities to ease restrictions based on the COVID-19 numbers on campus, in the community, as State of Illinois guidelines may allow and as the weather turns more favorable,” the email stated.

All Illinois regions are currently in Phase 4: Revitalization, which allows for gatherings of 50 or fewer people and in-door dining with capacity limits.