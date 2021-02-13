 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Campus weekly positivity rate remains below one percent

By Angeline Schmelzer - Managing Editor on February 12, 2021

During the week of Feb. 5-11, 429 COVID-19 tests were administered on campus, with four returning as positive. The positivity rate for this past week is .93 percent.

Additionally, three positive tests were reported from off-campus testing.

As of Feb. 11, there are 36 people in isolation and quarantine, an increase from last week’s six.

The university’s testing goal for the first two weeks of the semester was to administer approximately 500 tests, which was met. This goal will return to the fall’s standard of between 250-300 tests for the rest of the spring. 

On Feb. 8, the university announced loosened campus restrictions which included allowing students to dine-in on and off-campus and permits a limited number of guests in residences. 

“We will continue to evaluate our campus expectations and look for opportunities to ease restrictions based on the COVID-19 numbers on campus, in the community, as State of Illinois guidelines may allow and as the weather turns more favorable,” the email stated. 

All Illinois regions are currently in Phase 4: Revitalization, which allows for gatherings of 50 or fewer people and in-door dining with capacity limits.

More from COVID-19More posts in COVID-19 »
More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2020, The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.
The Scout is published by members of the student body of Bradley University. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the University.