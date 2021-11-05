Candidates for new diversity position to speak on campus

Candidates for the Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer position are being interviewed on campus and speaking with Bradley students.

Thus far, four candidates have been selected to engage in student discussions at the Garrett Center, with discussions ending on Nov. 11. The conversations were introduced to the audience as an informal environment open to interaction from those attending.

Malika Carter was the first of the candidates to speak on campus. She has experience as the Chief Diversity Officer at The State University of New York and in similar diversity efforts at other institutions.

While having diversity-related titles for years, Carter pointed out that after the death of George Floyd and protests around the globe, companies and universities have been recently creating positions involving diversity and inclusion.

Though she questions why these companies are only acting now, Carter still sees this as an opportunity for growth in higher education.

“What it’s time to do right now is to activate things proactively without controversy,” Carter said. “It’s not cheap to go to school, and if we’re going to do the best possible thing with the dollars that we’re trusted with, we really should be doing the best that we can.”

Kayla White, a senior and social work major, is part of the search committee for the position and was at the event. She said that interest in students’ thoughts and ideas, not merely appeasing the administration, will be key for whoever receives the positions.

“It doesn’t really matter if somebody comes and their only intention is to please the president because issues that refer to diversity and inclusion usually oppose administration sometimes,” White said.

White knows the person filling the position will have to be addressing topics relating to issues such as homophobia, racism and ableism, which are some of the topics White mentioned at the discussion.

The opportunity to discuss with candidates is where White sees that students can use their voice to be an influence.

“Bradley is nothing without its students,” White said. “Bradley is not a university if [there are] no students who pay money and take courses. If money is going to be used to make changes in relation to issues important to you, why not come to listen and say what you feel?”

A feedback form can be given for each candidate and filled out by students on Bradley’s website. The next candidate students can meet will be Dana Murray-Patterson at the Garrett Center on Nov. 5 from 1:15-2 p.m.