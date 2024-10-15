CFA Open House showcases student creativity

Gabe Nye and Will Oehler demonstrating a fight scene from “The Three Musketeers.” Photo via Scarlett Rose Binder.

The Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts (CFA) hosted an Open House at the Hartmann Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, offering a display of talent and creativity.

Every room in the Hartmann Center became a hub of artistic expression, showcasing the diverse range of disciplines within the college. Visitors explored an art exhibit, viewed student-made video games and enjoyed live theatre performances. Together, these exhibits allowed students to present their passion projects to a broader audience.

Among those presenting was Harper Funkhouser, a sophomore theatre arts production major.

“In every performance today, people gave it their all regardless of audience members,” Funkhouser said. “I think it was a really good example of the different projects the college has been putting on.”

As part of Bradley’s Homecoming festivities, the open house is intended to bring together more than just CFA students. Alumni, faculty members and students of all majors were invited to attend, creating a sense of shared community and artistic appreciation.

“We put together the event in response to a request from Alumni Relations to do an open house in conjunction with Homecoming,” Interim Dean Ethan Ham said. “We have had some suggestions from CFA students to have a college-wide student show/festival, so it was an opportunity to do both. I think it was a great first try at doing something like this.”

Interactive Media Associate Chair Heather Ford echoed Ham’s positive assessment of the event.

“I think it’s great for students to see what’s happening outside of their department and their major,” Ford said. “It’s a great way for students to see other ways that their majors relate within our college. We are all creative and can relate to each other in some ways.”

Looking ahead, there are plans to refine and expand the event.

“Our thoughts for next time are to work to increase the audience numbers and to have all the performance events in the main theatre, rather than have them running concurrently in separate locations,” Ham said.

With a successful first run under its belt, the CFA Open House seems poised to become a Homecoming tradition that continues to unite Bradley’s creative communities.