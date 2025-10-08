Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization puts old clothes to use

CEO sets up clothes and other items to thrift. Photo by Davis Kinch.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

This is something that the Collegiate Entrepreneur Organization (CEO) recognized, setting up a thrift-shop-style fundraiser to support student-led businesses around campus.

“We had a thrift shop so we could make some money to start our pop-up shop initiative,” Kaylee Calito, CEO Vice President and junior business management major, said. “It supports student businesses, and we can give them a space to promote their business.”

Members of CEO gathered old pieces, unused clothes and other items to sell at the pop-up, meaning attendees were presented with a wide variety of options, including jewelry, clothing and even a bean bag chair.

“It was definitely a team effort,” Calito said. “It was very hectic preparing for it because we’re new to our jobs, but I think we had fun at the end of the day.”

The plethora of options at the pop-up helped draw people in, contributing to the event’s success and allowing people to make creative fashion choices.

Despite the potential for choice overload, some knew exactly what they were looking for, and CEO delivered.

“I’m into fashion, so finding stuff for a cheap price is something you can’t go wrong with,” Sulaiman Agiste, senior business analytics major, said. “There were a variety of options for both men and women here, which I don’t see much of when I go to vintage stores.”

CEO plans to host more pop-ups to promote student businesses on campus as the semester progresses.

“Some students don’t have the resources available to sell their already-made items to students when they already have a business going,” Isabella DaSilva, CEO president and senior psychology and business management major, said. “They’re able to be independent, innovative and get a little bit more of their creativity out there.”

By starting the semester with this fundraiser, the organization raised money that will continue to further its objectives.