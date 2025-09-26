Column: From the pitch to the newsroom

Photo courtesy of Davis Kinch.

Soccer is my whole life.

I can’t recall the exact time I fell in love with the sport, given it happened when I was really young.

But I’d spend years playing soccer, playing competitively at the club and varsity level all four years of high school.

Soccer was my whole life.

I would instantly be filled with joy whenever I stepped onto the pitch or started talking about the sport.

The memories made in that sport are endless, from making tough saves to being the hero in shootouts and even getting to wear the captain’s armband in my junior and senior years of high school.

But now I’m in the newsroom and not playing at the same level I used to. What happened?

A simple answer would be that I felt I wasn’t good enough to play beyond high school and had constant head injuries. But if I were to give a more genuine answer, it’d be that I had developed another passion.

This passion? Journalism.

I love to write, read about current events and hear what is happening worldwide. I also learned that throughout history, journalists have been able to help create positive change in the world, which is something I want to do.

So that’s what I went into. I applied to be a journalism major at every school I could, and when I arrived at Bradley, I got involved here at The Scout.

Despite ending up in a completely different career field than I originally expected, I still have the same passion for soccer I always had. In fact, I’ve been able to take a lot of what I learned within the sport with me beyond the pitch.

I always try to improve my writing because I want to be the best I can be.

Where did this habit come from?

Soccer.

The sport has also given me a better understanding of how to be a leader and someone others can turn to when they need help.

Although I may be further away from soccer than I used to be, it taught me a lot and helped me grow not just as a player, but as a person.

I owe a lot to soccer and hope to return to the sport in some capacity, whether through playing or coaching.