Column: The importance of friendship

Photo via Davis Kinch

Like a lot of students, I have people that I call my closest friends. But the type of bond that I have with mine is unique.

High school was a rough time for me. I found myself in a constant up-and-down battle with anxiety and depression all four years.

I often felt alone or left out, thinking that no one outside of my family really cared about or wanted me around.

One day, along came my group of friends – or the “trio” as we call ourselves. They gave me a sense of belonging and brought a lot of joy and laughter to my life.

Over the years, we made countless memories together; there were some good, bad, funny and even dumb moments. Eventually, high school graduation came along, signaling the start of a new chapter.

I decided to go to Bradley, somewhere six hours away from my hometown, Kansas City. On the other hand, my friends all chose to stay in town for school and we were separated.

This, of course, brought up trials and tribulations for us. Trying to find time for us to talk to each other, being unable to hang out as frequently as we used to and the possibility of us eventually ending our friendship.

Despite these challenges, we have maintained our friendship amongst the three of us, keeping in touch regularly and continuing to talk to each other.

My friends have done a lot for me and continue to add to my life. They bring me up when I’m down and have helped me grow a lot as a person.

A large part of why I have become the person I am today is credited to my friends for sticking by my side through thick and thin and teaching me valuable lessons over the years.

My friends are the people I value most, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. I look forward to seeing the new memories I’ll make with them.