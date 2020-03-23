COVID-19: 1,049 cases confirmed in Illinois, three new deaths announced on Sunday

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 296 new cases on Sunday, including one infant, adding the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 1,049 in Illinois.

There are also three new deaths announced on Sunday, totaling the death count in Illinois to nine. The deaths include a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s and a McLean County woman in her 70s.

As of Sunday afternoon, COVID-19 is now reported in 30 counties in Illinois. Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island, and Stephenson counties are now added to the list.

According to the IDPH website, the number in the Tri-County area remains unchanged as of Sunday afternoon – three in Peoria County and two in Woodford county. In the Bloomington area, McLean County now has six confirmed cases and one death.

Gov. JB Pritzker encouraged young healthy adults to donate blood and become a volunteer during this time. Those interested should visit http://serve.illinois.gov for volunteering opportunities or visit their local Red Cross website for blood donation.

Pritzker encouraged Illinois residents to visit http://coronavirus.illinois.gov for the latest update and frequently asked questions in regards to the “state at home” order.

At the briefing, Pritzker also responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet on Sunday afternoon, after Pritzker criticized Trump on CNN’s State of the Union for failing to meet his promise to combat COVID-19. Trump said in his tweet that Pritzker should not blame the federal government for his own shortcomings.

“When it comes to volunteerism and charity and stepping up in a crisis, Illinoians of all political stripes are doing their part,” Pritzker said. “Apparently, the only way to get the president of the United States to pay attention is to go on national television and make noise about it, which I won’t stop doing until we get what we need.”





