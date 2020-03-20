COVID-19: Bradley outlines operations under the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order

Shortly after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the “stay at home” order on Friday afternoon, Bradley sent out a campus-wide email addressing the operation under the new order.

The email announced the suspension of all move-out processes starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, and ordering all employees to work from home unless the position requires on-site operation.

During this time, only students with extenuating circumstances will be approved to stay on campus. Students will not be allowed to return to campus to retrieve personal belongings. An alternative move out time will be scheduled in the future.

Campus health services will operate with limited hours, and students or employees must call before the visit. All walk-ins will be rejected per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Counseling services will transition to online starting on March 30.

Dining services will only be available at Williams Hall in the “to-go” format. Campus police will operate as usual. Campus mail services and custodial services will be operating but at a reduced level.

Laboratory access will be allowed for the purpose of care of animals, plants, cultures and tissues, as well as the upkeep of equipment.

IT services operate on-site for infrastructure and other essential support. Human resources services will continue but mostly via remote channels.