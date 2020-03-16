COVID-19: Bradley requires students to leave campus

Bradley is requiring all students to return to their permanent residence by Wednesday. Students who are unable to return will need to register with the university.

The email sent to all students on Monday afternoon said this includes students living in all dorms, the Student Apartment Complex, Main Street Commons, the St. James apartments and Greek housing.

Students in special circumstances and who are unable to return to their permanent residence must fill out the approval form at https://apply.bradley.edu/register/sp20breakhousing by 1 p.m this Wednesday. They will be notified of their approved status by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

For students living in all dorms and off-campus properties, there will be an opportunity to retrieve any necessary items 1 – 10 p.m. on March 20; 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on March 21; 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on March 22; and 1 – 10 p.m. on March 23

During the times listed above, students will be allowed to pick up items but are not allowed to stay overnight. However, students are not required to permanently move out of their residence.

For students living in Greek housing, local housing corporations and international organizations may make the decision to completely close the house, which Bradley will stand by.

If a student living in Greek housing requires an alternative living option due to the closing of their house, they will need to contact the housing office at housing@bradley.edu.

It is recommended that students discontinue ordering items to their residence hall. Mail received in residence halls by Friday at noon will be available in the student’s campus mailbox. Any packages received on campus by Friday at noon will be available in their room. All mail received after Friday at noon will be held until further notice.

Dining Services will also be available starting on March 19. Williams Hall will have breakfast starting 8 – 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., and dinner from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sit down options are not available, so all meals will be “to-go.” Further information about dining will be sent directly to those who are approved for residence.