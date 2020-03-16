COVID-19: Bradley explores remote operations

Photo by Tony Xu.

On Sunday, Bradley sent out an email to all faculty and staff, stating that the university is exploring the option to move the operations online. At the same time, all employees are still expected to show up to work on Monday.

In the email, the university asked all supervisor positions to evaluate and develop work-from-home plans.

Earlier on Sunday, a different email sent to faculty and staff, by the university, offered 14 on-campus technology training sessions.

These training sessions will be focusing on Sakai, Bongo and Panopto for online courses, and Zoom and Google Hangouts Meet for the operation and other administrative tasks.