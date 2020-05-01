COVID-19: Illinois judge challenges Pritzker’s extension; Greater Peoria area sees 47 new cases this week

A week after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced an extension of the stay-at-home-order, a judge in Southern Illinois issued a temporary injunction for state Rep. Darren Bailey, who claimed the extension subjects citizens to irreparable harm.

In his daily briefing on April 27, Pritzker turned to address those who think the virus is only of concern in Chicago and that “downstate Illinois is immune or doesn’t need restrictions.”

“Folks, that’s just not how this virus operates,” Pritzker said. “COVID-19 knows no county or regional boundaries … Of the top five counties by infection rate, two of them are downstate.”

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,563 new cases of COVID-19 and 140 deaths. The state’s total is now 52,918 confirmed cases and 2,355 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 13,200 tests have been processed which brings the state’s total tests completed to 269,867.

Pritzker’s modified stay-at-home order will go into effect on May 1. A “face-covering” or mask will be required in indoor public spaces where people may not be able to maintain a six-foot social distance. This is mandated for everyone over the age of two and medically able to wear one.

State parks can begin a phased reopening and golf may reopen with strict safety guidelines. Greenhouses, garden centers, nurseries and animal grooming services may reopen.

Schools can plan procedures for the pick-up of necessary supplies and student belongings, including dormitory move-outs with social distancing and public health guidelines. Read about Bradley’s move-out strategy here.

47 new cases and six added testing sites this week in Peoria

The Tri-County area now totals 143 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as of Thursday.

In Peoria County, here are 89 confirmed cases, with 42 cases recovered, 33 in home isolation,11 hospitalized and three dead. On Thursday, Peoria City/County Health Department announced the third death, a man in his 70s and a resident of the long term care facility Peoria Generation.

Tazewell County reported 41 cases and three deaths and Woodford County has 13 confirmed cases and one death.