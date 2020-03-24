COVID-19: Illinois now has 1,285 cases, 3 additional deaths in Cook County announced on Monday

As of Monday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) now reports 1,285 positive cases of COVID-19. Three additional deaths were reported in Cook County on Monday – two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s, bringing the total deaths to 12.

According to Peoria City County Health Department, the number of cases in the Tri-County area has now increased by three, adding the total to eight in the region – five in Peoria County and three in Woodford County. McLean County announced another positive case, adding the county’s total to seven cases including one death.

Gov. JB Pritzker explained that the stay-at-home order is intended to keep the public avoid in-person contact as much as possible, which will slow down the spreading of the virus. By slowing down the spreading, also referred to as “flattening the curve,” it will help avoid immediate overload in the healthcare system and give the needed time for medicine development.

Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard and the director of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs, explained that the deployment of the National Guard would help facilitate testing sites, providing necessary logistics and basic medical support.

“We are not bringing in weapons, we are bringing in professional skills,” Neely said.

Neely added that over 100 medical personnel would be working in the Chicago-suburb of Rosemont this week facilitating testing.