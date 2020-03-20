COVID-19: Illinois reports three more deaths, total count now at 422

On March 19, Gov. JB Pritzker announced there are three more deaths in Illinois due to COVID-19, totaling four in the state so far. The total number of cases throughout the state has now increased to 422.

As of Thursday, there are three more deaths in Illinois due to COVID-19, and the total number of cases has now increased to 422 throughout the state, a 134 increase since Wednesday, according to state health officials.

The three individuals include a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s and a Florida resident visiting Sangamon County in her 70s.

In the Tri-County area, a second COVID-19 case was confirmed in Woodford County on Thursday, summing a total of five cases for the area.

The director of the Illinois department of health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the increase in cases and deaths has been anticipated.

“We did expect to see this rise,” Ezike said. “As we test more, we will identify more.”

Cases of COVID-19 have now spread to 22 counties and include five additional counties Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington and Williamson.

Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, announced store owners across the state have been willing to offer special hours for senior shoppers without other shoppers present. Stores with special hours can be checked at www.irma.org.