COVID-19 is not the end of live music in Bradley’s music department

With constantly changing university restrictions and distancing recommendations, concerts and recitals as we knew them before the pandemic are impossible for the time being. This hasn’t stopped the music department at Bradley from getting creative, though.

On Sept. 30, the music department posted a virtual concert of various pieces submitted by faculty members edited into one large concert on YouTube. This event normally takes place annually as a part of the Music Scholarship Concert Series. Instructor of music in residence Chee Hyeon Choi said she didn’t want to see this event end this year.

After reaching out to faculty members, asking them to submit videos of their performances from previous years or something they’ve worked on recently, she edited the video together into a piece for the public.

“It’s very important for students to watch and learn from their teachers,” Choi said.

This form of performance is only one of many options the music department is utilizing this semester. Outdoor concerts, live streams and drive-in concerts at performer’s homes will continue throughout the pandemic.

Trying to determine what is safe for students has been the top priority for all faculty and staff.

To make their decisions on how to continue, chairperson of music and director of bands David Vroman said he examined a study from the University of Colorado-Boulder about the transmission of the virus in performing arts.

“We gave each ensemble director all the information about health and safety, then everyone came up with a plan for how they’d go forward,” Vroman said.

For the bands, this has involved a combination of moving rehearsals to larger spaces, covering the ends of instruments and allowing extra time between rehearsals for the air to circulate.

For example, Vroman decided to divide symphonic winds into two bands so it can fit the capacity and social distancing restrictions in the Dingeldine Music Center. One half of the band rehearses for 30 minutes upstairs before leaving so Vroman can direct the other half of the band downstairs.

Chorale has decided to go completely virtual, with Zoom meetings three times a week.

Cory Ganschow, the director of choral activities at Bradley, plans to collect recordings from the members of Chorale and compile them into one full recording to release to the public. They also have a few outdoor rehearsals planned to practice as a group, as members have to remain muted on Zoom rehearsals to account for lag the internet creates.

Emma Hoyhtya, a junior business management and leadership major and vice president of the Chorale, said that although it is more difficult to be held accountable with this type of rehearsal, it’s not all bad.

“We’re all forced to be very creative and find new ways to bond with each other,” Hoyhtya said. “When we do get to see each other in person it’s so much more meaningful.”