COVID-19: Number of cases in Illinois jumps to 288

Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois health officials announced the number of COVID-19 in Illinois has jumped to 288 in 17 counties in Wednesday press briefing.

Illinois Health officials announced on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois has jumped to 288 in 17 counties. This is 128 more cases than yesterday’s count.

The two new counties are reporting three cases in total: two in Kendall county and one in Madison county.

Gov. JB Pritzker said that despite rumors, essential services will always remain open.

“Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations – the things we all need – will not be closing down,” Pritzker said.

On Tuesday night, Pritzker activated 60 Illinois National Guard service members to assist with COVID-19 response, including 43 Airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing’s Medical Group, according to the Illinois National Guard Facebook page

The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike encouraged all ages to take precautions, emphasizing that students staying at home from school should avoid social gatherings.

“We’ve got to limit our exposure at all levels, every age. The fewer people you are exposed to the lower your chances of contracting the virus and then transmitting it,” Ezike said.

The Peoria City/County Health Department said in a press conference on Wednesday that there are four cases in Peoria and Woodford county, unchanged from Tuesday, with 18 tests returning negative and 15 tests pending.