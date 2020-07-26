COVID-19 outbreak on campus: Eight orientation members test positive

Photo by Tony Xu

Eight members of the Bradley Orientation program have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university statement sent out around midnight to all students.

According to the email, the university has already begun “aggressive contact tracing” to identify and contact others who may have been in contact with the individuals.

The university defined “close contact” as being less than six feet apart for over 15 minutes with someone who tested positive, while a “contact” means having a connection to the person who tested positive. According to the email, individuals who fit either description will be contacted.

“If you were involved with orientation in any way, we recommend monitoring your symptoms since you are considered a contact at this point,” stated the email. The summer orientation program proceeded in-person throughout August, as incoming students were invited on campus for one day only and were directed to bring only one guest. Guidelines for orientation included wearing masks and maintaining six-foot distances.