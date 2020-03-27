COVID-19: Peoria area now has 12 confirmed cases as of Friday

In the greater Peoria area, 12 residents are now confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Tri-County – six in Peoria County, three in Woodford and Tazewell counties each – and so far no deaths reported, according to Monica Hendrickson on Friday afternoon.

Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City County Health Department, said that the numbers only include the patients that are residents of the Tri-County. Patients from other counties may receive treatment in the Peoria area for hospitalization, but will not be included in the reporting. It is unclear if there are such cases from other counties in the Peoria area.

In Illinois, there are 488 new cases announced, adding the state total to 3,026, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There are also eight additional deaths reported in Illinois on Friday, adding the total to 34 deaths.

There are 40 counties in Illinois now that have COVID-19 cases. Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases.