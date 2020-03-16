COVID-19: Peoria County found one confirmed case

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 in Peoria County on Monday.

With the confirmed case in Peoria County, there are now a total of 105 cases in Illinois across 15 counties. This is 12 more cases since Sunday.

Peoria County and Will County are now the two newest counties with confirmed cases. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties.

In addition to closing the dining rooms of all bars and restaurants in Illinois at 9 p.m. tonight, Gov. JB Pritzker is now mandating all gatherings of 50 people or more to be canceled or postponed.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, said that it is recommended for people with questionable symptoms to self-isolate and to call a healthcare provider first, before visiting the hospital.

“Not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment,” Dr. Ezike said. “We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”

The Illinois COVID-19 hotline, 800-889-3931, is now available in English and Spanish and will be available in additional languages later in the week.

The Peoria County health department will host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Monday. The conference will be available via the department’s Facebook page.