COVID-19 positivity rate nearly triples in second week of testing

According to the university’s most recent COVID-19 dashboard, 18 positive tests of COVID-19 were recorded for this week, bringing the university’s case total to 27. A total of 230 students are currently in isolation and quarantine.

The dashboard also indicated an 8.3 percent positivity rate, tripling last week’s percentage of 2.58. Two-hundred and sixteen tests were administered this week, 34 fewer tests than the university outlined it would require for surveillance testing.

With the most recent update, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks is now 5.46 percent.

In an email sent to all students on Aug. 28, the university communicated its plans to update the positivity rate each Friday by 11 a.m. on this site. The data is “only reflective of the tests administered on campus,” meaning that only the 250-300 randomly selected students and faculty members in surveillance testing and symptomatic students who choose to be tested on campus are reported.

The full outlined process for testing and tracking students and faculty is available on the university’s coronavirus page.

The most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health for Peoria County stands at a 6.5 percent positivity rate with approximately 377 of 5,806 tests coming back as positive for COVID-19.

Considerations for moving to full remote learning are listed on the Bradley website. The page notes “significant increases in positivity rates through symptomatic and surveillance testing” as a consideration, but does not indicate a specific percentage.