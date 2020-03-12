 Press "Enter" to skip to content

COVID-19: Spring break extended for a week, classes will meet online until April 13

By Tony Xu on March 12, 2020
Illustration by CDC.

Over the concerns of COVID-19, Bradley University announced that it will extend the spring break for another week to March 29, and classes will meet online until April 12, according to an email sent to all campus this afternoon.

According to the email, Bradley’s operation will remain open. All university-sponsored travel until further notice; food service will operate on a limited basis; Health Services will remain open; and faculty and staff are expected to report to work as under regular conditions.

In the email, the university also encourages students return home to their permanent address beginning on March 14, and said will work with those students who need to remain on campus. 

All large campus events, with 25 people and more, will also be canceled between now and April 12.

Some of the events that will be affected include ACBU’s Recess concert on April 4, featuring Walk the Moon, and three admissions visit day programs.

According to the email, Bradley is also setting up a hotline (309-677-1111) starting March 16 to address any campus inquiries. The hotline will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

