COVID-19: The university urges campus residents to move out before March 23

The Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs sent out emails to campus residents regarding move-out procedures, shortly after university president Gary Roberts announced the continuation of online classes for the remainder of the semester and the cancellation of May commencement.

According to the email, students in the residence halls are required to return to their permanent address for the rest of the semester.

Those living in the dorms are encouraged to move out as soon as possible between March 19 and 23. Residence halls will be open on March 19 from 1-10 p.m. and March 20-23 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

If students are unable to move out on these days, alternative times will be scheduled in the future.

The university also asked that families practice social distancing and keep the number of helpers to a minimum when moving out.

For those with extenuating circumstances that may require them to stay on campus, the deadline to apply for approval to stay has been extended until Friday at 1 p.m.

Williams Dining Hall is offering a dining “to-go” option for those staying on campus.

More information regarding adjustments to students’ housing and meal plans is forthcoming.

The university is also recommending for those living in the Student Apartment Complex (SAC) and St. James to move out of their apartments and return to their permanent residence between March 19-23.

If students plan on staying in their apartment, they must complete the registration process by Friday at 1 p.m.

“Regardless of when you completely move out of your apartment, it must be in accordance to the end date on your lease agreement (for most St James and SAC residents the date is May 17th),” the email stated.

Information regarding adjustments for leases is also forthcoming.





