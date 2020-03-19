COVID-19: University employees will work remotely until further notice

Bradley University has advised all suitable employees to work from home starting tomorrow. The decision came shortly after the university announced that it will host classes online for the remaining semester and will cancel the graduation in May because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The university still requires all employees to obtain approval from their supervisor to work remotely. However, only essential personnel or people who can’t work remotely will be allowed on campus during this time.

The decision will go into effect starting Thursday, March 19 and the policy will remain until further notice.

The university also advises its employees to be prepared for changes in the way of working and the tasks themselves.

“The needs for on-campus support may evolve over time. If you decide to telecommute or are given approval to telecommute, you may be asked to return to campus for your current duties or be deployed to new duties. We ask you to remain flexible,” the email announcement stated.

All employees are required to be attentive for phone calls, emails and are expected to attend virtual meetings during their scheduled work days. Sick days and accrued vacation days will also be counted as usual.

According to the announcement, the university will lock most of the campus buildings, and employees will have their usual access. The library will be closed for visitors starting on Wednesday evening.