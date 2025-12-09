The Bradley Scout

CxT brews Starbucks out of town – and locals’ mornings – proving it’s never too latte

CxT customers working and socializing at the Campustown location. Photo by Injy Wasfy.

The third “Coffee by Tristan” (CxT) location now brews its coffee in Campustown, right where a Starbucks used to be. Bringing a new source of energy to the Bradley community, the shop boasts a bustling staff behind its counters.

Cody Cornwall, the team lead of the brewers, addressed the elephant in the room – or rather, the absence of it.

“When Starbucks left, they took pretty much everything. And I mean, it was very barebones here. I think they left us two hand dryers and, like, a little lighting fixture,” Cornwall said. “So everything in here has either been done by Chet, who we like to joke and call the chief engineer … and I believe a company did the counters.”

Because the CxT location had to start from scratch, it took longer to prepare than anticipated, falling months behind its October goal when it opened its doors on Jan. 20. However, the delay was unrelated to its hands-on construction process.

“[We] ran into a few snags. A lot of the countertops that they initially wanted to put here were delayed by like a month, a month and a half,” Cornwall explained. “It’s like, you know, you can’t put any equipment on the counters you don’t have. Some of the grinders we had were delayed as well. We didn’t have as many that arrived on time.”

Despite the setbacks, the shop’s presence has already attracted locals who have settled into favorites and habits. Ricky Johnson, a Peoria businessman, noticed the shop’s inviting atmosphere.

“I’m really not a coffee person,” Johnson said. “To be honest, I just like the ambience they provide here. Not that Starbucks provided that setting. I’m not a box brand person; I like the comfort of the mom and pop type feeling.”

The atmosphere was no accident. From the shelves in the corner to the warm lighting, Cornwall explained the specific reason for the ‘mom and pop’ essence of the coffeehouse.

“It all started when [Tristan] was pretty much hobby roasting in his garage,” Cornwall said. “His mom is the head manager and designs everything. Mitch is the numbers guy. So, it is in every bit and fiber of it: a family endeavor.”

While brothers Tristan and Mitch keep the shop running, their mother’s creative direction for the new store, for remote worker Dane Parkhurst, provided an environment he was familiar with.

“CxT has a great, kind of homey feel,” Parkhurst said. “The employees seem a little bit happier to be here, and ultimately, the product is better. CxT tends to be better than Starbucks.”

As Bradley’s neighbor, CxT also attracts a specific demographic.

“I think Bradley students have probably been about 70 percent of our customer base so far,” Cornwall noted.

The reason for the large base of Braves points to the same things that hooked first-year graduate student in physical therapy Kelly Carpenter.

“All my classes are in Campustown, so I enjoy coming here after to work on things. I also just like the space here; I feel like I get a lot done,” Carpenter said.

While CxT’s strong air of caffeine and warmth brought in new customers, it was the menu that kept many coming back.

“I like how many different options I have,” Carpenter said. “I’m a big fan of tea, so I’ve been getting a lot of their different teas and trying all the different ones.”

Tea, like coffee, has a large fan base, but a general preference for it isn’t what attracts those with a more seasonal range.

CxT accommodates that.

“Right now, [my favorite] is peppermint mocha,” Johnson said. “I’m more of a tea guy, so I’ll try any of the teas that they have, maybe like a green tea or lemonade. It’s kind of like where I go once [the weather] gets warmer.”

The rave reviews of their selection are the result of an intentional effort from the coffeehouse.

“We endeavor to roast great coffee with so many different origins. There’s not just one you can pick from,” Cornwall said.

For a more visual overview of the menu, CxT’s website features an online catalog of offerings. Meanwhile, Bradley students inspired by the direction of the shop could apply at https://www.cxt.coffee/application.