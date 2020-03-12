Dean of Butler’s business school named the next president of Bradley

Stephen Standifird, dean of Butler University’s Andre B. Lacy School of Business, was named to be the 12th president of Bradley University. Photo via Bradley University.

Stephen Standifird, the dean of the business school at Butler University, was announced as the 12th president of Bradley University.

He will assume presidential duties on June 15 as the current president, Gary R. Roberts, leaves the office on May 31, according to Bradley’s website.

In the announcement letter, James Shadid and Kathi Holst, the chair and vice chair of Bradley’s Board of Trustees respectively, expressed their confidence in Standifird.

“We set out in this search to find the right person for this time and this moment for Bradley University,” Shadid and Holst said. “In Steve Standifird, we believe we have found that person. We know Steve will highlight and grow Bradley’s successes in faculty achievements and our students’ accomplishments in academics and athletics as he challenges the entire Bradley family to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Standifird has served at Butler since 2014, after serving as the dean of the business school at the University of Evansville. He has also served in administrative roles at the University of San Diego and started as a faculty member at Western Washington University.

Standifird received his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University, his MBA from Northwestern University and his doctorate in organizational studies from the University of Oregon.

Some faculty members who served on the presidential search committee – Jacqueline Hogan, professor of sociology and anthropology; Tanya Marcum, professor of entrepreneurship, technology and law; and Laurence Weinzimmer, Caterpillar Professor of strategic management – said the search process was “very comprehensive” in a joint statement.

“We believe that Dr. Standifird is the most qualified applicant. His strategic-planning experience, fundraising successes and his ideas for growth at Bradley University are all exceptional,” they said. “We are excited about his leadership on campus, his availability to students and faculty, and his vision for our future.”

According to Bradley’s website, the university is currently planning a series of events in the Peoria area and nationally for members of the Bradley community to meet Standifird.