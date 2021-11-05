Developing: Student Senate considering impeachment trial

Student Senate did not list who would be on trial for impeachment. Photo via Scout archive.

Student Senate announced on Nov. 1 during its General Assembly meeting that it will be postponing impeachment proceedings. The person or people under investigation were not shared.

According to the meeting’s minutes, three votes must take place before deciding whether to move forward with an impeachment trial.

“The internal processes of student organizations are not shared,” Tom Coy, executive director for student involvement and Student Senate’s faculty adviser, said when reached for comment on the matter.

An amendment to the bylaws regarding impeachment proceedings was passed during the Nov. 1 meeting and will allow for the defendant of the trial to serve as defense or can appoint a Student Senate member to represent them as defense counsel.

The Scout reached out to student body president Erin Bousek Thursday night for comment, but she did not reply in time for publication.

If Student Senate decides to move forward with a trial, Nathan Thomas, vice president of student affairs, will serve as the presiding officer and Jon Neidy, assistant vice president of student affairs, will serve as parliamentarian.