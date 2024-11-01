Día de Los Muertos: Celebrating life by remembering the dead

Alpha Psi Lambda’s ofrenda for Día de Los Muertos. Photo via Scarlett Rose Binder

Observed annually on Nov. 1-2, Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrates those who have passed through unique traditions that resonate deeply within Latino culture.

Alpha Psi Lambda National, Inc., a co-ed Latino fraternity, proudly brings these customs to Bradley’s campus. This week, members assembled an ofrenda, which is an offering in the form of an altar where students could place photos and items to honor their departed loved ones.

“Our ofrenda is essentially a table where you commemorate,” Isac Gutierrez, a graduate student and nutrition dietetics major, said. “You put things like flowers and photo frames of those who have passed away, and then there are unique skulls and even plates of bread as well as sweets that are typically given as treats for the dead.”

These offerings are more than decoration; they are believed to encourage the souls of the departed to visit, briefly reconnecting with the living in a celebration of life and memory.

Though often overshadowed by Halloween, Día de Los Muertos has a distinct and lively identity.

“It’s important to remember that it’s separate from Halloween and what that holiday represents,” Alysa Correa, a sophomore sports communication major and Alpha Psi member, said. “Día de Los Muertos mainly represents remembering your loved ones and people who were close to you and celebrating their life.”

Alpha Psi has been celebrating Día de Los Muertos at Bradley for years, each time entrusting a different student with organizing the event. This year, America Acosta, a junior theatre performance major, took on the role.

“We hold this event every year,” Acosta said. “The importance of it is to honor our ancestors while also having a presence on campus.”

Gutierrez also emphasized the importance of bringing these traditions into new spaces.

“We like to push the educational resources people can have toward knowing what Day of the Dead is and [they’ll] hopefully participate a little bit in the culture, even if they’re unfamiliar with it,” Gutierrez said.

Although Gutierrez has not always observed the holiday, he has enjoyed doing so throughout his time at Bradley.

“I never grew up celebrating Day of the Dead, even though both my parents were from Mexico,” Gutierrez said. “But coming to Bradley and having the opportunity to host this event, even personally running it one year, was definitely eye-opening and very heartfelt. I would really like to pass it on to my future kids.”

Whether you celebrate Día de Los Muertos or not, the holiday offers an important message for everyone by reminding us that those we love are always with us in spirit.

Don’t miss Alpha Psi Lambda’s Day of the Dead celebration from 3:30-6 p.m. Friday on Olin Quad.