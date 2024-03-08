Environmental Club is helping the environment one step at a time

Environmental club picks up trash on the riverfront.

Photo provided by Bradley’s Environmental Club.

There are a lot of environmental issues in our society today and it’s important that people take action to combat them.

Bradley’s Environmental Club works to protect the natural world in the Bradley and Peoria communities and urges others to do the same.

Since being refounded in 2021 after a period of inactivity due to COVID, the organization has grown to nearly 50 members.

The organization’s purpose is to host service projects that are beneficial to the environment on and around campus.

“We have small events dedicated to sustainable crafts [and] gardening,” Vice President/Social Media chair and junior UX design major Charlotte Tolly said. “For example, we recently held a plant exchange and before that we made snowflakes from recycled paper.”

The Environmental Club hosts a variety of volunteer opportunities, such as their most recent event hosted in partnership with Illinois Central College’s Environmental Club where they cleaned up parts of the Illinois River.

“That was really amazing,” Tolly said of the event. “We want to host more outdoorsy cleanup events and have a really great Earth Week.”

The long-term goals for the organization include getting more people engaged in the club’s activities and also encouraging political involvement.

“We want to involve the campus community for more large-scale cleanup activities,” Tolly said. “We also [hope to] get more politically active, considering it is an election year.”

The Environmental Club’s progress and success can be credited to their executive board, who have been working hard to plan events. Tolly says the board is happy to collaborate with other organizations if they have ideas that will benefit multiple clubs.

The Environmental Club meets biweekly at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. More information regarding the organization can be found on its Instagram.