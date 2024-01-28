Feminist club S.H.E. Speaks offers support and awareness

Photo via S.H.E. Speaks

It is crucial for college students, especially women, to have a place where they can speak freely and share their experiences. Bradley’s feminist club, S.H.E. Speaks, seeks to provide that space for students on campus.

S.H.E. Speaks, also known as the Sisterhood of Humanistic Equality, aims to cultivate a safe and inclusive environment for students to discuss feminism and related topics, including women’s history and healthy relationships.

Vice President Ashley Guerrero says she joined to explore subjects that she’s passionate about.

“I’m very big on feminism, gender equality and LGBTQ rights, so I thought this club was a great way to talk about those topics that don’t get talked about enough,” Guerrero, a junior political science and psychology double major, said.

In weekly meetings, club members learn about these subjects through presentations and group dialogue. President Zoie Roach-King emphasizes free speech and privacy during meetings to ensure the comfort of attendees.

“What we do here is very open, but we don’t share anything outside of this space,” Roach-King, sophomore biomedical sciences major, said.

Roach-King says she believes participation in the organization can be educational as well as supportive.

“I think [S.H.E. Speaks is] great to have on campus for students that feel underrepresented or want to learn more about those that are underrepresented,” Roach-King said.

S.H.E. Speaks hosts events such as poetry slams and, most notably, the Take Back the Night March last spring. This demonstration aimed to raise awareness and promote resources for survivors of sexual assault.

“It was very powerful,” Roach-King said about the march. “It was kind of like an ‘I see you’ for everyone … We see you, we hear you and you’re not alone.”

As well, Roach-King and Guerrero distribute pamphlets and fliers with information for the Center for Prevention of Abuse during meetings. They soon aim to fundraise for the center by selling shirts with the S.H.E. Speaks logo as well as pins and stickers that feature phrases like “This is what a feminist looks like” and “Your voice can change the world.”

In the future, the club wants to host movie nights and book discussions to further engage students in feminist-related media and concepts.

S.H.E. Speaks meets Wednesdays at 4 p.m. in Bradley Hall room 32. More information can be found on the club’s Instagram.