Financial Management Association holds welcome back event

Image of the Financial Management Association meeting. Photo via Davis Kinch.

The Financial Management Association (FMA) introduced its spring 2025 executive board to welcome old and new members on Tuesday evening.

Students were invited to FMA’s welcome back event, where they heard from the executive board and were treated to free food.

Notably, the executive board stated that the FMA will be offering students an opportunity to learn how to handle their finances and what important steps to take, such as saving and investing.

“We all have different majors, but we’re all going to be in the real world making money,” Robby Smith, FMA secretary and corporate finance major, said. “It’s really important to know how to save, invest and grow that money.”

With many students at the event discussing their search for jobs or an internship, FMA is providing the necessary tools and resources they will need to find these opportunities, such as offering to help Bradley students with networking.

“Networking is very important for us because we believe the people at Bradley value the connection of each other and outreaching,” Krystal Palmer, FMA president and senior finance major, said. “We do this actively by having events every couple weeks to get people together to spread the word about what we do.”

Aside from stating their goals for the semester, FMA announced it hopes to host more events in the near future.

“We’re having a minute to win it next week,” Palmer said. “We’re going to [also] have a finance jeopardy, and we’re going to learn about taxes.”

Information on FMA events and modes of communication can be found on their Instagram page.