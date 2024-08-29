Finding a job on campus looks a little different this year

Graphic for The Smith Career Center.

Photo via The Smith Career Center Instagram

As students say goodbye to their hometowns, friends and families, they prepare to return to campus. After last year’s budget cuts reducing programs and jobs on campus, many students may wonder what else has changed.

Students relied on the Part-time Employment Expo to aid in their job searches, but it will not be held this semester.

The expo showcased employment opportunities on and off-campus for students looking for work. These jobs are still available, but they may be more challenging to find. Here are some ways to get started on your job search.

Bradley’s employment sites

Job listings are posted throughout the semester on Bradley netWork, a site that all students have access to as soon as they are registered for their first semester of classes. Students will need their BU NetID and password to log into the site.

After logging in, the website will open to the home page. Students will find potential employment under “OCI and Job Listings” on the left side of the page.

Students can use filters to refine their search and apply to jobs under the “Type of Job” drop-down menu.

ADP Workforce Now, Bradley’s payroll system, also publishes job listings. To find this site, students should search for on-campus employment opportunities on Bradley’s website. Selecting the “Student Worker” option will take students to the ADP recruitment page. Students must log in to the website with their Bradley email addresses before filling out applications.

Check for federal work-studies

Certain jobs on-campus only hire students who qualify for federal work-studies (FWS). Those eligible to receive FWS can benefit as their compensation depends on financial need and school funding.

Students can check their financial packages on MySFS to see if they qualify for FWS.

One step further

Networking is an additional step students can take to find a job. Speaking to classmates, professors and friends can lead students to a job before a position is published on either of Bradley’s sites.

The Smith Career Center is another important resource to consider when applying to jobs. Career and peer career advisors can help with resumes, cover letters, preparing for interviews and more. Knowing availability and having an up-to-date resume prepared can make a difference when applying and interviewing for jobs.

As students come back to campus and search for new job opportunities, staying active on Bradley’s sites and taking advantage of available resources can aid in their pursuit.