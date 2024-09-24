Human of the Hilltop: Fisher Stolz appointed Chairperson of the Department of Art and Design

Fisher Stolz posing with one of his sculptures. Photo via Scarlett Rose Binder

After three decades of shaping the artistic minds at Bradley, professor Fisher Stolz is stepping into a new role as chairperson of the Department of Art and Design.

This milestone marks yet another chapter in Stolz’s distinguished career. As a graduate of the University of Georgia, Stolz initially majored in biology before pursuing his true calling in the arts, earning a degree in graphic design. His passion for art was solidified during a study-abroad trip to Cortona, Italy.

“I had a chance to see all the artwork that you see in history books in person,” Stolz said. “Particularly in Italy, they have a different way of looking at life. Art is very important to them.”

It was in Italy that Stolz first learned how to carve stone and cast bronze, which are skills he has since passed on to many.

Bradley students have long benefitted from Stolz’s expertise and mentorship. Among his many contributions is the restoration of the university’s Lydia statue after an unfortunate accident in 2018. Thanks to Stolz, Lydia was fully restored within two months.

Stolz’s current project, a life-size bronze statue of Bradley alumnus Robert Henry Lawrence Jr., the first African American astronaut, is slated for completion in February 2025 in honor of Black History Month.

“It is interesting and fortunate that we are able to do this work here on campus,” Stolz said. “That’s one of the things we pride ourselves in.”

Now, as department chair, he aims to expand the reach of the department by focusing on increasing enrollment and improving budget allocations.

Stolz plans to broaden the curriculum to offer students additional course options. Meanwhile, ongoing fundraisers and an increased focus on marketing aim to attract the next generation of art and design students.

“We are actively recruiting and are optimistic that we are going to increase the number of incoming freshmen next year,” Stolz said.

The professor takes pride in Bradley’s collaborative environment, where students and faculty work side by side on large-scale creative projects. One of the department’s unique claims to fame is its extensive foundry work.

“I don’t believe there is another sculpture program in the nation that can say they’ve had 12 life-sized bronzes created in their studio by undergraduates, graduates and faculty,” Stolz said. “We’re good at everything, but particularly foundry work. And you can quote me on that.”

With a clear vision for the future, Stolz is ready to lead Bradley’s Department of Art and Design into its next chapter, confident that the best is yet to come.