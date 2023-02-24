From the Hilltop to the Capitol: The scholarship that will jump start careers

The new Michel-LaHood Summer Congressional Internship Program is giving three Bradley students a chance to intern in congressional offices on Capitol Hill for an entire summer.

Creation of the program came from discussions with Bradley alumnus Ray LaHood – a former Illinois Congressman and U.S. Transportation Secretary – leaders at Bradley and the Dirksen Congressional Center. Its’ goal is to provide opportunities for students who plan on breaking into the world of public service.

“As someone who spent many years working in congressional offices, and then had the privilege of representing Illinois in Congress, I know how crucial it is for the next generation of public servants to reflect a diverse array of talents and backgrounds,” LaHood said in a press release.

All undergraduate students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Students have the option to get internship credit for the program and an additional American government course credit through the political science department at Bradley.

Along with representatives from both the Dirksen Center and Bradley’s Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service, the department also plays a role in selecting candidates for the internship.

Students must meet the requirements of completing 60 credit hours and having a major GPA of 3.0, along with providing a resume, unofficial transcript, a letter of recommendation from a Bradley faculty member and a course credit in Introduction to American Government (PLS 105).

The scholarship will provide stipends that cover at least $7,000 in housing, living and travel expenses for students in order to eliminate any financial barriers that might limit students from applying.

“I applaud former Transportation Secretary LaHood, Bradley University leadership, and the Dirksen Center for leading this effort to make public service more accessible for students,” Representative Eric Sorensen said in a press release.

Multiple members of Congress have already agreed to host Bradley interns for the program. Representatives Darin LaHood, Bradley alumna Robin Kelly and Sorensen are among the members who have already signed up for the program.

One Bradley student has already taken a trip out to Congress for an internship of her own. Senior political science and English double major Melody Hampton worked for Rep. Kelly last summer and is now an intern for the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service.

During her internship, Hampton worked for Rep. Kelly four days a week and would help build co-sponsor recommendations.

“The congresswoman’s office would receive requests for her to co-sponsor a bill and my job would be to look at who requested it, look at the contents of the bill and then sum up the bill in its importance and say I think you should co-sponsor this because it aligns with your priorities,” Hampton said. “Or I don’t think you should co-sponsor this because it doesn’t really align with your priorities.”

Not only did she help with the co-sponsoring of the bills, but Hampton also attended committee hearings pertaining to her policy interest in agriculture, meeting memos and writing constituent communications. Constituent communications means that if someone emailed or called the office about a policy issue and wanted a response, Hampton would write them and discuss the bills that pertained to the issue presented.

To Hampton, the internship opportunity transformed her outlook on her career in policy, which is why she is urging other students to apply for the Michel-LaHood scholarship.

“[The internship] really showed me that what I want to do as a career is available and it is feasible,” Hampton said. “It’s something that other people do every day.”

Students have until Feb. 28 to complete the application and those who have been selected will be notified sometime during the month of March.