Game design majors take the pie, not the cake

Game design students and their pies

Photo via David Azbug

As the legend in the game design business goes, a member of the company Volition gave up all sweets for Lent eighteen years ago. When Lent was over, he declared that he was so hungry he could eat a whole pie, which he did after getting challenged to do so.

Now, many different studios and schools participate in the tradition of “Pie Day” and Bradley students in the interactive media department did likewise on April 10.

The students were challenged to finish an entire pie between noon and 7 p.m.. If they fail to finish their entire pie between those time constraints, they “will bring shame to their family and must try again in the following year to bring them honor.”

Normally, students will bring in sweet pies to consume within the time period, but this year, sophomore user experience major Hayden Huber decided to go a different route with his choice of pie.

“I chose a beef shepherd’s pie, because I figured a meat pie would be easier to consistently eat rather than something sweet,” Huber said.

However, Huber ran into issues that almost resulted in him getting food poisoning. The instructions on the pie were to cook it in the oven for 55 minutes, but since there was no oven on hand, he was left to fend for himself.

“I figured that the times of cooking would be different for an oven and a microwave, so my solution was to cook my pie in the microwave for 25 minutes,” Huber said. “The resulting monstrosity was not the most delicious pie I have ever eaten, to say the least.”

On the other hand, freshman game design major Jacqueline Heisel took the sweet route – but it ended up with her bringing dishonor to her family.

“I made every mistake,” Heisel said, “Don’t do dessert pies, period. Stretch the rules of what a pie can be.”

There were many downs to the sweet pie route and the entire day in general. It is not an easy task to scarf down a whole pie in just seven hours.

“My least favorite part was feeling sick and knowing I’d have to admit defeat so early on in the day,” Heisel said. “I also simultaneously lived on a sugar high and crash in the same class period.”

Despite many people admitting defeat and getting sick, it was still some of the students favorite days within the department because of the people that they surrounded themselves with.

“My favorite part of pie day was meeting up with a bunch of other people to start eating the pies together,” Huber said. “There was a real fun, strong sense of community.”

Overall, many students – both those who brought honor and those who brought shame – will be participating in the tradition next year with even stronger game plans.

“I must participate in pie day again next year, lest I leave my family’s food name in dishonor,” Heisel said.