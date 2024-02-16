Global Business Association members show their creativity

Students designing their brand.

Photo by Davis Kinch

Meeting like-minded people while learning more about your aspirations and prospective career field is vital for many college students.

The Global Business Association (GBA) hosted a Create a Brand Event on Monday night.

During this bi-weekly meeting, attendees split up into groups of two to create a fake brand based on a country they were randomly assigned.

The brand each group came up with had to include a logo, mission statement and set of core values based on the country’s ideals.

Each group was given approximately 30 minutes to come up with their brand before they presented to the group.

After each presentation, a vote was held to determine who had the best brand. The winning group received $25 Visa gift cards.

While the event was a competition, the intention of hosting was to teach students about the impact of globalization on the world.

“The purpose is to get a large community together to promote the interconnectedness of the world,” GBA president and senior marketing major Joshua Falco, said. “[It] gets people thinking about what is outside the country.”

GBA is a club that promotes awareness about doing business at an international level, guides members and increases their knowledge of global opportunities. Meetings are held on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. in BECC 3160.