GRLGMRS brings gamers of all backgrounds together

GRLGMRS members gather together for a meeting.

Photo by Davis Kinch.

Almost everyone has played video games at some point, and some have played more than others, but finding an environment to game for free can be difficult.

The female-led student organization, GRLGMRS, has been on Bradley’s campus for a little over a year now, providing students interested in gaming with a safe space to enjoy the hobby.

Though originally starting out as a club specifically for girl gamers, the organization has started to reach out to students of all backgrounds.

“It teaches a diverse group of students, not just girls, that gaming doesn’t stop at video games,” sophomore and theatre performance major America Acosta said. “I can go in with the idea in mind that I will be welcomed and won’t be judged on my knowledge of gaming.”

Aside from presenting students with a space to game, GRLGMRS also hosts a wide variety of events twice a month. These range from tournaments to fundraising opportunities that allow GRLGMRS to continue appealing to students.

“GRLGMRS plans out their events based on the input they get from the people that go to their events,” Acosta said. “[Attendees] recommend future events and games they can do as a group.”

The club strives to promote student involvement and having fun outside of the classroom in a way that can’t be compared to a lot of organizations on campus.

The organization is hoping to get more students involved on campus.

“If you want to be a part of it, we would be more than welcome to have you,” Acosta said. “Just because it is called GRLGMRS, it is still open to anyone no matter gender, race, age, sexual orientation or background.”

More information about GRLGMRS can be found via their Instagram page.