A quick look into Homecoming 2021

Lighting of the B 2020. Photo via Scout Archives

Bradley’s Homecoming Week is here, with activities starting this weekend, continuing through the week and closing out with a combined Family and Homecoming Weekend Oct. 1-2.

Painting of the Lydias: Sept. 24

This ACBU-hosted event has been a longstanding tradition as a pre-Homecoming activity. Student organizations come together to decorate their own wooden “Lydia,” and the representations are then displayed around Olin Quad during Lighting of the B.

Team competition: Sept. 25 – Sept. 30

Student groups will compete in a series of contests including a bocce ball tournament, kickball tournament, photo hunt, tug-of-war, canoe battleship and soccer competition.

Bradley Bowl: Sept. 29

Although Bradley does not have a football team, the university still celebrates an annual flag football game with 12 students facing off against 12 faculty members. The event will take place on Alumni Quad at 6 p.m.

Homecoming Pageant: Sept. 30

This event is a chance for the Homecoming Court to compete for the title of Homecoming Queen and King. Eight individuals will showcase their talents in the student center ballroom at 7 p.m.

Founder’s Day Convocation and Lighting of the B: Oct. 1

Founder’s Day honors Lydia Moss Bradley, and the convocation will take place at 10 a.m. in the Dingeldine Music Center. Rise of the Red is also honoring Founder’s Day with free T-shirts at Founder’s Circle. Later on in the evening, perhaps the most famous Homecoming event — Lighting of the B — will start at 8 p.m. on Olin Quad.

Homecoming parade, Bradley Fest, tailgate and Soccer game: Oct. 2

Homecoming Week will end with a parade that includes several student organizations starting at 11 a.m. The parade will line up at the visitor’s parking lot before going down St. James Place, then turning left on Elmwood Avenue to Fredonia Avenue.

Bradley Fest will have food trucks on Olin Quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The weekend will officially end at Shea Stadium, where the Homecoming tailgate and soccer game against Missouri State take place.

For a full list of Homecoming events, locations and times, visit the Homecoming events page or look at the Homecoming and Family Weekend informational page.