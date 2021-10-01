Photo Gallery: Homecoming Week activities By Angeline Schmelzer - Editor-in-Chief & Morgan Patrick - News Photo Editor on October 1, 2021 It’s staff and faculty against students at the Bradley Bowl on Sept. 29 at Alumni Quad. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer.Students at Alumni Quad make tie-dye shirts on Sept. 29. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer.Students at Alumni Quad make tie-dye shirts on Sept. 29. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer.Students at Alumni Quad make tie-dye shirts on Sept. 29. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer.ACBU took students up in the air with a hot air balloon at the ‘Wizard of Oz’ movie night on Meinen Field on Sept. 27. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer. Students ziplined across Meinen Field on Sept. 28. Photo by Angeline SchmelzerStudents ziplined across Meinen Field on Sept. 28. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer The 2021 Homecoming Court competed in a Homecoming Pageant for the King and Queen titles on Thursday. Photo by Morgan Patrick.Students attended the Homecoming Pageant on Thursday to support candidates for Homecoming King and Queen. Photo by Morgan Patrick. More from NewsMore posts in News »Gratitude, grief and the greater good: Bradley hosts climate change workshopGratitude, grief and the greater good: Bradley hosts climate change workshopODI event highlights the experience of undocumented immigrantsMeet the face behind the squirrels of BradleyMeet the face behind the squirrels of BradleyHollywood Semester program welcomes new associate director and new goalsHollywood Semester program welcomes new associate director and new goalsColumn: Self-acceptance is my first stepColumn: Self-acceptance is my first step
