Photo Gallery: Homecoming Week activities

By Angeline Schmelzer - Editor-in-Chief & Morgan Patrick - News Photo Editor on October 1, 2021
  • It’s staff and faculty against students at the Bradley Bowl on Sept. 29 at Alumni Quad. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer.
  • Students at Alumni Quad make tie-dye shirts on Sept. 29. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer.
  • ACBU took students up in the air with a hot air balloon at the ‘Wizard of Oz’ movie night on Meinen Field on Sept. 27. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer.
  • Students ziplined across Meinen Field on Sept. 28. Photo by Angeline Schmelzer
  • The 2021 Homecoming Court competed in a Homecoming Pageant for the King and Queen titles on Thursday. Photo by Morgan Patrick.
  • Students attended the Homecoming Pageant on Thursday to support candidates for Homecoming King and Queen. Photo by Morgan Patrick.
