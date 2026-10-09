Homecoming weekend brings transformations to Bradley’s campus

Wykoff Hall’s exterior. Photo via Bradley University Facebook.

Bradley University stayed busy last Saturday, cutting ribbons and celebrating memories.

The Bradley Alumni Association commemorated the life and legacy of Wyckoff Hall, a former dorm building. The ceremony preceded an announcement that the building will be demolished to make room for renovations to Harper Hall and possible outdoor green space.

With a pop of champagne and lots of laughter, the Wyckoff farewell provided the alumni a proper sendoff.

Jane Walsh, vice president for advancement, says Bradley’s goal was to honor the memories of the past while looking towards the future.

“The Wyckoff Farewell was an opportunity to celebrate the friendships, memories and experiences that made the hall meaningful to generations of students,” Walsh said. “Buildings change, but those connections will always remain part of Bradley’s story.”

But it wasn’t all goodbyes.

The day’s festivities brought three new spaces to the campus: the Zaleski Recreation Center, the Ken and Doris Kolb Pavilion and the Jim Rasmussen Stage.

Back-to-back-to-back ribbon cuttings.

Photo from bradleyuniversitypresident on instagram.

Once a gravel parking lot, the Zaleski Recreation Center now houses pickleball and volleyball courts, plus a recreational lawn where students can play games and relax.

The star of the show, however, was the Ken and Doris Kolb Pavilion. The Kolbs’ son Jerry and his wife Laura are alumni who donated to the university just like the Zaleski family did, to honor the Kolbs’ and to build a space for all students to enjoy.

Their contributions created a pavilion that serves as a band shell stage, providing a flexible space for outdoor performances and events. Right after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bradley’s KaboomBox band and its newest drumline were among the first to use it.

Bradley president James Shadid remembers being a Bradley student himself, and he looks forward to seeing the way students interact with these new spaces.

“Every improvement we are making supports our commitment to a premier student experience,” Shadid said. “Bradley should of course be a place where you receive world-class education – but it is also where you enjoy living, spending time with friends, staying active and feeling part of a community.”

In addition to these updates, Bradley alumna Olivia Malone’s landscape was placed on the side of Harper Hall. The committee selected this design to showcase Bradley students’ creativity and talent. The next art submission is up for Olin Hall, so if you’d like to share your artistry with the campus, reach out to the art and design department.

As the campus continues to evolve, working towards Shadid’s goal of creating the “premier student experience,” updates can be found here.