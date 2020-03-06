Hope, love and support for children affected by a parent’s cancer

Camp Kesem offers free summer camps for children who have been impacted by a parent’s cancer. Photo by Sydni Adams

When talking about cancer, people think of those suffering directly, but the burden of the disease also falls on their family.

Camp Kesem is national nonprofit with the goal of sending kids impacted by a parent’s cancer to summer camp.

This is the third year of Camp Kesem at Bradley. The organization developed the camp in conjunction with Northern Illinois University’s chapter. It creates fundraisers and events like making blankets for the families of campers or “Friends and Family Day,” where prospective campers can meet the people responsible for putting everything together.

The recruitment of campers is the ultimate goal of Bradley’s Kesem chapter.

Senior mechanical engineering major Kyler Bash, a counselor last summer, emphasized the role of the kids in everything that the group does.

“Knowing that I’m making a difference in the kids’ lives, whether I’m there in person or fundraising away from them,” Bash said.

For counselors, there are a lot of varied roles, all responsible in reaching out to every child.

“My main role was getting the kids involved and excited for things,” Bash said. “I got them all

dancing during the parties, and got them excited and up and moving.”

Nathan Gedvilas, junior marketing major, is one of the directors at Bradley’s student chapter. He emphasized dedication, endurance and compassion as important qualities in someone who wants to make an impact on the kids’ lives at Camp Kesem.

“You don’t have to be a high energy person,” Gedvilas said.

Senior psychology major Cameron Schumacher said that her role was making sure everyone was safe, accounted for, having fun and being that support system if need be.

Her favorite part about camp was the growth she witnessed throughout the week in the kids.

“Having a shy camper go from quiet and reserved on the first day to performing a song at the talent show is the best,” Schumacher said.

Outside of camp, Bradley’s chapter is open to general body members, who are essential in helping to raise the funds necessary for providing camp. General body members meet once a month and put in more time as they are able to contribute to fundraisers and group events.

“It’s just a very fun-loving and exciting group to be around,” Gedvilas said.

Above all else, Camp Kesem insists on “Kesem Love,” which is about creating a family and, through that family, bringing love to the kids.

“It’s about providing a second family [for them] … Whatever situation they have, this isn’t the end. It’s going to get better,” Bash said.

Camp Kesem’s applications for counselors are currently open through Sunday, March 8. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to attend the upcoming meeting on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wyckoff Room of the library. For any questions about the group or for a request of the counselor application, email bradley.volunteer@campkesem.org.