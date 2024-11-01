Illinois Secretary of State Police launches new internship program for Bradley students

Thanks to a new opportunity, students could ride along with the Illinois Secretary of State Police to get a true feel of what it is like to be in law enforcement. The recently developed internship program is a green light for students interested in joining the police force.

Students attended an informative session held by Rick Smith, the executive director of the Smith Career Center (SCC), on Tuesday.

The SCC works with businesses in Peoria and beyond to share information about their organizations and available employment opportunities.

“The common thread is that employers want to meet with students, share information and answer questions,” Smith said.

Officer Rocco Pretzie said he was thrilled to come to Bradley to discuss his experience in law enforcement and help students understand the process of becoming an investigator or investigator trainee.

“My advice is don’t be afraid to do everything regarding different law enforcement functions; this allows an officer to become more well-rounded and helps with upward mobility,” Pretzie said. “Overall, be passionate in anything you do, whether in your career or any other aspect of your life.”

Preztie specified the job requirements regarding age, education and prior law enforcement experience and explained the roles and responsibilities of the Secretary of State Police. He mentioned that many individuals are unaware that the Secretary of State Police has a department, letting students know that they are the oldest police agency in Illinois.

While Smith and Pretzie are still establishing the ride-along internship program, interested students should contact Smith via email. He will then reach out to Pretzie for acknowledgement forms, waivers and other important information. Students will also have to undergo an interview process for the internship.

For more information about career opportunities, visit the SCC website to browse through resources or make an appointment with your career advisor.