Inspirational film screening kicks of International Education Month

A scene from “Dear Future Children” plays on the Marty Theatre screen. Photo by Celine Lamirand.

Inspiration can go a long way.

Often, people may not take action or work towards a common goal because they feel it may not serve a purpose.

This is where the Office of Global Studies and Initiatives steps in.

On Nov. 5, students were invited to watch and discuss the documentary “Dear Future Children.”

The film revolves around activism, telling the stories of three young women fighting for justice in Hong Kong, Chile and Uganda. These narratives focus on the idea of creating a brighter and more sustainable future for the generations to come.

Jeanie Bukowski, faculty director of the Office of Global Studies and Initiatives, chose “Dear Future Children” for students to watch so they could see what those like them can accomplish.

“It’s people our students’ age who are dealing with issues that I think people of the United States maybe don’t anticipate they would ever have to deal with,” Bukowski said. “It certainly was speaking to our current political situation and just getting people to think.”

For students, the film’s message was very impactful, highlighting the importance of activism in today’s world.

“It made me feel that we need to realize how privileged we are in the more western countries, because we have it so easy,” Busra Dogan, an exchange student in her third year of European studies, said.

Dogan believes the most important element of the film was the theme of unity.

“Uniting with people … creates a bigger base,” Dogan said. “Then you can fight against the inequalities, and I think that’s really important.”

Others were influenced by the commitment to freedom and democracy portrayed by the film’s characters.

“What does that mean to either defend, protect or try to install democracy?” Bukowski said. “That’s something that people have dealt with for a very long time. And democracy is, to a certain extent, under threat.”

Throughout “Dear Future Children,” each woman shows true dedication to their cause. Though their stories differ, they share the same goal: a better future for all.

These women’s stories became more inspiring for some when considered in the context of current social and political circumstances.

“I really think the youth should take the steps in making changes,” Dogan said. “I think [they are] starting to realize how important it is to start making change now.”

The film and discussion event allowed students to take a peek into the world of other countries and their way of fighting for their rights.

This also gave students a space to recognize and reflect on how they could connect this film to their own troubles, not just in the United States but worldwide.

“It’s not just one country, it’s not just the United States, but it does include the United States,” Bukowski said. “I think this is really something that we all need to be thinking about.”